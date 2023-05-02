Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $381.16 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Orbler has a market capitalization of $381.16 million and approximately $83,391.57 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars.

