O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $916.00 Price Target at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $916.81.

Shares of ORLY opened at $929.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $853.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $831.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $929.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

