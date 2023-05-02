Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.02

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 7508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $838.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,769,000 after buying an additional 193,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after buying an additional 59,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.