Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading Up 4.2%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.59. 39,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 360,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Otter Tail Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52.
Otter Tail Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.