Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 159810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Panasonic Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.
