Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 159810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

