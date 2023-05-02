Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Panbela Therapeutics worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

