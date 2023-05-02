Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,870 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,820,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after buying an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,008,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,778,000 after buying an additional 528,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 247,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

