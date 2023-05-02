Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $34.41 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,084 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up 2.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of EnPro Industries worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. 32,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

