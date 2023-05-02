Paradice Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group accounts for about 4.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $55,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 454,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.