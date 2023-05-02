Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$2.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,233 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.
