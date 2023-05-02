Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$2.12 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,233 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

