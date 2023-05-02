Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lessened by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $327.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.54 and its 200-day moving average is $313.70. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

