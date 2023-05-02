Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.86 billion.
PKI opened at C$32.05 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
