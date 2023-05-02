Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.86 billion.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI opened at C$32.05 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.