Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $755.10 million and $19.86 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 757,552,716 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.