PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

