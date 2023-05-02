PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.28 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.