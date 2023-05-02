Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 88,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,500. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.