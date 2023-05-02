Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 862,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

