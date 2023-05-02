Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $231-237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 79,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

