Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 18,113,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,403,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

