Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.68. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

