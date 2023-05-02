Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 833 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

