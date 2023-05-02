Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

