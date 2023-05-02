Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $472.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

