Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
NYSE ELV opened at $472.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.