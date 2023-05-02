Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

