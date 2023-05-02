Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.3 %

PM traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.09. 1,810,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

