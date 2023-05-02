Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,660. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

