Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

