Phraction Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $101.05. 904,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,154,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

