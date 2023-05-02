Phraction Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.68.

Stryker Stock Down 2.2 %

Stryker stock traded down $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.20. 314,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average is $255.35. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.