Phraction Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,967,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 131,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,877. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

