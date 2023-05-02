Phraction Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,355 Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Super Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group by 101.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Stock Performance

SGHC remained flat at $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,607. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

