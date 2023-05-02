Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -4,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 2,520,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $790.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,159,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.