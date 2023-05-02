Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.