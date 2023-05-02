Piper Sandler Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $288.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.