Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $179.10 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Polymath has a total market cap of $179.10 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Polymath alerts:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19314588 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,251,002.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

