Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 15.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $346.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.