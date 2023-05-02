Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire Sells 10,144 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $229,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,594 shares in the company, valued at $26,332,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of PTMN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 21,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

