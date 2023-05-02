Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.71

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$61.71 and last traded at C$61.89, with a volume of 187346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.10.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$850.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.44.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 16.525463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

