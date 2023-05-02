Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

