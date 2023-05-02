Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,802 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 94,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

