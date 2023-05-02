Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $226,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $253.45. 44,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,209. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average of $298.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

