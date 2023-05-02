Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 302,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,139. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.