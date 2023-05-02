Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QIPT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 2,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,076. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $220.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

