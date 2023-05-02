Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,437. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

