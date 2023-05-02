Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

PINC opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

