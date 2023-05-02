Presidio Capital Management LLC Invests $5.52 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 5.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 11,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,941. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

