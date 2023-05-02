Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.
