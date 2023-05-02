Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Reduced by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

PFG stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

