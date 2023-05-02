PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 10.7%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 248,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 364,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.