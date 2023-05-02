Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million.
Profire Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ PFIE remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,760. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
