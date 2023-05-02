Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million.

NASDAQ PFIE remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,760. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

